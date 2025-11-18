 Delhi: After Schools, 3 Courts Evacuated Following Bomb Threat From 'Jaish-e-Mohammad' – Video
Delhi: After Schools, 3 Courts Evacuated Following Bomb Threat From 'Jaish-e-Mohammad' – Video

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
The premises of two schools and three courts in Delhi were evacuated following bomb threat emails on Tuesday. According to reports, a CRPF school in Dwarka and another school in Prashant Vihar, located near the site where a blast occurred last year, received threatening emails. Three courts, including Saket Court, Patiala House Court and Rohini Court, were also issued threats.

Anil Basoya, secretary of the Saket Bar Association, said, "Dear members, due to security reasons, court proceedings have been suspended for the next two hours. The hearings will resume after lunch. Please remain calm, cooperate and avoid crowding."

Delhi News: 2 CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats Prompting Immediate Evacuation; Nothing Suspicious...
Upon receiving the alerts, police officials reached the locations along with teams from the fire department and bomb disposal squads and evacuated students and staff.

