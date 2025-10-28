 '7 Brand New Planes Were Shot Down' : US President Donald Trump Reiterates His Claim Of Using Trade To Resolve Conflict - VIDEO
Trump said several global conflicts were prevented due to the tariffs he imposed on multiple countries, describing them as “a great service to the world.”

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his that seven aircraft were shot down during the India-Pakistan military conflict in May, calling it “essential for national security” while addressing business leaders during his visit to Japan.

Trump said several global conflicts were prevented due to the tariffs he imposed on multiple countries, describing them as "a great service to the world."

“If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it,” he said. “Seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down,” Trump said.

“I said to Prime Minister Modi and I said to the Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif), a very nice man, a very good man and the Field Marshal (Asim Munir) over in Pakistan."

"I said, look we’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to be fighting", Trump said.

“We said ‘no, we’re not doing any deals if you’re going to fight’ and within 24 hours that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually,” he added.

He further said, “I think trade is responsible for 70 per cent of the fact that we didn’t have wars.”

President Trump has made these claims multiple times while India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding of the ceasefire with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two militaries.

