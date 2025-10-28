Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Orders ‘Immediate And Powerful Strikes’ On Gaza After Ceasefire Violations |

Tel Aviv, October 28: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “carry out immediate and powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip,” his office said on Tuesday. The announcement was reportedly made following a high-level meeting to discuss Israel’s response to repeated ceasefire violations.

Attack On IDF Troops

The decision comes shortly after IDF troops came under attack in southern Gaza, sparking renewed tensions in the region. Israeli officials have expressed anger over further Hamas violations, including incidents involving the return of dead bodies of the hostages, which have intensified calls for a stronger military response.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IDF Gets Nod

Meanwhile, the IDF announced on X that after a situational assessment and with the approval of Defense Minister Israel Katz, it has lifted movement restrictions for Israeli communities near the Gaza border starting today.

The developments mark a significant escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict, as tensions continue to mount amid the fragile truce and ongoing security threats along the border.