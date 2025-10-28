 Strong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldStrong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami

Strong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami

Despite the quake’s strength, the agency reassured the public that there was no risk of a tsunami, easing immediate fears of extensive coastal damage.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Canva Image

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Banda Sea near Indonesia’s Maluku Islands on Tuesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor occurred at a depth of 137 kilometres, and Indonesia’s Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that it posed no tsunami threat.

Despite the quake’s strength, the agency reassured the public that there was no risk of a tsunami, easing immediate fears of extensive coastal damage.

Indonesia, which is located on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire”, frequently experiences earthquakes due to the complex tectonic activity in the region.

Earthquake Of Magnitude Of 6.1 In Turkey

FPJ Shorts
All-Party Meeting Held With West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Over Voter List Concerns
All-Party Meeting Held With West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Over Voter List Concerns
Paediatrician Slams FSSAI’s Inaction On Non-Compliant ORS Ban After Delhi HC Order
Paediatrician Slams FSSAI’s Inaction On Non-Compliant ORS Ban After Delhi HC Order
DGCA May Impose Restrictions On Power Bank Use Onboard Flights
DGCA May Impose Restrictions On Power Bank Use Onboard Flights
Mumbai Traffic Alert: Restrictions On Western Express Highway Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit For India Maritime Week 2025; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Alert: Restrictions On Western Express Highway Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit For India Maritime Week 2025; Check Details

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook western Turkey , causing at least three buildings that were damaged in a previous tremor to collapse.

Read Also
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors felt in parts of Delhi
article-image

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop collapsed in Sindirgi. All of them had already been weakened by a previous quake, according to Associated Press.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Orders ‘Immediate And Powerful Strikes’ On Gaza After Ceasefire...

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Orders ‘Immediate And Powerful Strikes’ On Gaza After Ceasefire...

Strong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami

Strong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami

'7 Brand New Planes Were Shot Down' : US President Donald Trump Reiterates His Claim Of Using Trade...

'7 Brand New Planes Were Shot Down' : US President Donald Trump Reiterates His Claim Of Using Trade...

US: Indian Student Arrested For Stabbing 2 Minors With Metal Fork, Slapping Woman Passenger On...

US: Indian Student Arrested For Stabbing 2 Minors With Metal Fork, Slapping Woman Passenger On...

Doctor Pulls Out Live Cockroach From Boy’s Ear In Cambodia; Terrifying Video Stuns Netizens,...

Doctor Pulls Out Live Cockroach From Boy’s Ear In Cambodia; Terrifying Video Stuns Netizens,...