Strong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Banda Sea near Indonesia’s Maluku Islands on Tuesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor occurred at a depth of 137 kilometres, and Indonesia’s Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that it posed no tsunami threat.

Despite the quake’s strength, the agency reassured the public that there was no risk of a tsunami, easing immediate fears of extensive coastal damage.

Indonesia, which is located on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire”, frequently experiences earthquakes due to the complex tectonic activity in the region.

Earthquake Of Magnitude Of 6.1 In Turkey

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook western Turkey , causing at least three buildings that were damaged in a previous tremor to collapse.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop collapsed in Sindirgi. All of them had already been weakened by a previous quake, according to Associated Press.