‘Go Back To Your F****** Country’: Canadian Man Hurls Racial Slurs At Indian Worker In Oakville; Video

Oakville: A man hurled racist slurs at an Indian worker in Canada's Oakville on Sunday, October 26. The incident, which took place at was recorded on camera and its video surfaced online.

"Go back to your f****** country, you stinky-a*** Indian," the man shouted at the Indian worker. The incident was filmed by a woman, believed to be of Indian-origin present at the spot. Confronting the man, she asked him if he would work here in the place of the Indian worker.

In the clip, she could also be heard saying that who was he to them to go bac to their country. However, the man repeated the same thing and kept smiling.

Video Of The Incident:

Netizens are slamming the man for his racial slurs.

One of the X user wrote, "Canadian youth representing canadian values at peak."

"Ask him to go to school, study well and he’ll find a job .. it’s a diff market from the 1950s .. catch up," another X user commented.

"Respect to the Indian girl for not tolerating that racist nonsense. No job is small — but their mindset definitely was," an X user wrote.

Respect to the Indian girl for not tolerating that racist nonsense.

In the past few years, there have been recurring incidents of racial discrimination in Western countries against Asians.

Earlier this month, Hardeep Grewal, an Ontario lawmaker, allegedly faced a racial attack when two men targeted him for his turban and Indian ethnicity.

Grewal shared his experience on X account. He revealed that it was not first time he faced such a situation. “It is not the first time this has happened, but today I feel compelled to speak out about how exhausting and painful it is. Today in downtown Muskoka, while sharing ice cream with my family, two strangers decided to share their hate instead,” he wrote.

"Hey turban head, go home," one of the strangers said. Meanwhile, another man said, "You all should die.”

“In that moment, I was reminded that the fight against hate is far from over. But our strength is louder. Ontario is our home. It belongs to all of us. To my Sikh brothers and sisters, stay vigilant, stay proud, and stay strong. Hate never wins. Good will always triumph,” he added.

Recently, the Peel Regional Police (PRP)arrested 29-year-old Freda Looker-Rilloraza for allegedly painting racist graffiti, "Indian rats," near a park in Mississauga. The PRP also formed a centralised Hate Crime Unit amid the rising cases of racial abuse.