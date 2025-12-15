'You Ba***rds': Daily Telegraph Roars In Rage After Bondi Beach Terror Claims 16 Lives; Leaves Several Injured |

The Daily Telegraph delivered a fierce and emotive response to the mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, placing the newspaper at the centre of national outrage over what authorities have declared a terrorist attack targeting Australia’s Jewish community. The paper’s front page carried a stark image of the shooter alongside the blunt headline, “YOU BA***RDS,” a rare display of raw anger that reflected the scale of the tragedy and the shock felt across the country. The Telegraph also shared the same front page on X, linking readers to its digital edition as news of the attack continued to unfold.

FRONT PAGE 📰 Read the digital edition of today's paper ▶️ https://t.co/CrOamTqUQt pic.twitter.com/PqMCDImvzR — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) December 14, 2025

The shooting occurred during a Jewish community gathering marking the first day of Hanukkah, a celebration that should have been defined by faith and joy. Instead, it ended in violence. New South Wales Police confirmed on Monday that the death toll has risen to 16, with at least 40 people still hospitalised. In a statement posted on X, the NSW Police Force said more details would be released as investigations progress. A Jewish community representative told CNN that among the dead were a 12-year-old girl and a rabbi.

***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***



Police can confirm 16 people have died and 40 people remain in hospital following yesterday's shooting at Bondi.



More information will be made available soon. — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) December 14, 2025

Authorities have kept Bondi Beach and the surrounding roads sealed off as forensic teams continue to examine the crime scene. Police have also imposed a ban on aerial activity over the area, including drones, to protect the integrity of the investigation. The attack, which took place while hundreds were gathered along the beachfront, has been formally classified as an act of terrorism due to its deliberate targeting of the Jewish community.

***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***



Bondi Beach and surrounding roads in the Bondi area will be closed today as investigators continue to work through the crime scene.



Aircrafts including drones are prohibited from flying over the crime scene. — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) December 14, 2025

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation following the shooting, condemning the violence in unequivocal terms. He described the incident as a “devastating terror attack” and said it was a targeted assault on Jewish Australians on one of their most significant religious days. Calling it an act of antisemitism and terrorism, Albanese stressed that there is no place for hate or violence in Australia.

My statement on the Bondi shooting attack. pic.twitter.com/LRAbMpcUEm — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 14, 2025

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon revealed that the two suspects were a father and son. The 50-year-old father was shot dead by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son remains in hospital in critical but stable condition. Police also confirmed that explosive devices found in a nearby vehicle were safely secured and removed.

Australia has seen few mass shootings since sweeping gun law reforms were introduced after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. According to the Australian Institute of Criminology, 31 firearm-related homicides were recorded in 2023–24, making the Bondi attack an especially grim and rare tragedy.