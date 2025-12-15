Brown University Shooting: Suspect Benjamin Erickson's Alleged LinkedIn Profile Surfaces, Here's What All Is Known So Far

Benjamin Erickson, a 24-year-old man from Wisconsin, has been identified as the suspect in a mass shooting at Brown University that left two people dead and nine others injured, NBC News reported, citing officials. The shooting occurred on Saturday inside an academic building during one of the most critical periods of the university’s academic calendar, with final exams underway.

According to a report by DailyMail, a LinkedIn profile allegedly belonging to Erickson has surfaced online. The profile claims he is a US Army cyber warfare officer originally from West Bend, Wisconsin. It further states that he graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in May this year before beginning his professional career. However, officials have not yet formally identified the suspect, and FPJ was not been able to independently verify the details circulating online.

NBC News, citing public records, reported that Erickson was living in an apartment in Washington, DC, as of 2024, and had previously resided in Wisconsin. The outlet also reported that the suspect served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army from May 2021 to November 2024. An official told NBC News that Erickson had no prior criminal record, no overseas deployments, and left the Army with the rank of specialist.

Authorities said the shooting began inside a classroom in Brown University’s engineering building. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the gunman fired more than 40 rounds using a 9mm handgun. When the person of interest was taken into custody, investigators recovered two handguns and two fully loaded 30-round magazines. One of the firearms was fitted with a laser sight designed to project a targeting dot, according to the official.

As police searched for the shooter, panic swept across the campus. Students barricaded themselves inside rooms or hid behind furniture and bookshelves. Videos shared online showed students inside a library shaking and flinching as loud bangs echoed through the building moments before officers entered to clear the area.

Brown University Cancels All Exams, Classes For The Semester

In the aftermath, Brown University cancelled all remaining classes, exams, papers, and projects for the semester, and told students they were free to leave campus. University President Christina Paxson grew emotional while speaking about students affected by the attack. She said she had spoken with students who were both on campus and hospitalised, praising their resilience and mutual support.

Paxson also provided an update on the injured, saying one of the nine wounded students had already been released from the hospital. Seven others were listed in critical but stable condition, while one student remained in critical condition.