 Who Is Shaheena Shahid? Lucknow-Based Female Doctor Suspected Of Setting Up ‘Women’s Wing’ Of JeM In India; Arrested
Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Shaheena Shahid | X/@nabilajamal_

Delhi: A shocking twist has emerged in the Delhi blast case. A Lucknow-based female doctor, identified as Shaheena Shahid, is now suspected of involvement in forming the ‘women’s wing’ of the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). She was arrested after JeM's terror module in Faridabad was busted and an assault rifle was recovered from her car.

Reportedly, Shaheen was associated with Dr Mohammed Umar, who is believed to have been driving the car that exploded in Delhi on Monday evening, leaving 12 dead.

The ongoing investigation into Delhi’s Red Fort car blast and its links to the Faridabad module has revealed the deepening radicalisation of educated professionals, including doctors. Investigators now suspect that the network’s core members included highly educated individuals who used their professional credentials to evade the radar of law enforcement.

Reportedly, Dr Shaheena Shahid was given the responsibility of setting up JeM’s women’s wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat and was handed charge of the outfit’s India branch. The women’s wing is reportedly headed in Pakistan by Sadia Azhar, the sister of JeM founder and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar.

Who Is Shaheena Shahid?

Shaheena Shahid is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow's Lal Bagh. Police arrested her after her links with Dr. Muzammil Ganaie alias Musaib, a Pulwama native and former doctor at Al Falah University in Faridabad came to light.

Reportedly, Shaheen made several visits to Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators suspect she was not only aware of the planned attack but also played a role in funding it.

The group is believed to have pooled Rs 35–40 lakh, much of it allegedly arranged through Shaheen’s networks. The vehicle from which weapons were recovered in Faridabad on Sunday has also been traced back to her name, further deepening her involvement in the conspiracy, according to News 18.

Reportedly, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat was launched in October 2025. The group’s recruitment drive reportedly began on October 8 at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, and targeted wives of JeM commanders and several economically backward women in regions like Karachi, Muzaffarabad, and Haripur.

