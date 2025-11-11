Bihar Elections 2025: Matrize Exit Poll Predicts Easy Win For NDA

Pollster Matrize has predicted an easy victory for the ruling NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to Matrize, the NDA alliance, comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party and several other regional parties, is expected to win 147-167 seats out of 243 in the state.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan alliance, which includes Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress party, Vikassheel Insaan Party and Left parties, is projected to win 70-90 seats.

Matrize has predicted 0-2 seats for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which is contesting its first major election. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is expected to secure 2-3 seats.

The 121 Assembly constituencies in Bihar voted in the first phase of the Assembly elections on 6 November. Voting for the second and final phase concluded today at 6 pm.

In the last election, the RJD had emerged as the largest party with 75 seats. The BJP stood second with just a one-seat difference, having won 74 seats. The JDU managed to win 43 seats. Despite being the third-largest party post-polls, Nitish Kumar took oath and became Chief Minister.

While Matrize has predicted an easy win for the NDA, the actual results will be declared on November 14. The accuracy of these exit polls will be known only on the counting day.

(Disclaimer: Exit polls are based on a sample of voters surveyed at selected polling locations and may not represent the final outcome of the election.)