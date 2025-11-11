Red Fort Blast: Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Mohammad Umar Entering Delhi In i20 From Badarpur Toll Plaza

CCTV screengrab | X/@nextminutenews7

Delhi: Fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing the Hyundai i20 car involved in the Delhi Red Fort blast entering the city from the Badarpur toll plaza.

The accused, Dr Mohammad Umar, can be seen inside the white vehicle (registration number HR 26 CE 7674) on the morning of the explosion. The video shows Umar entering Delhi from the Faridabad side, with his face covered by a mask, driving the car. The CCTV footage is timestamped 8:13 am.

Mohammad Umar is a Kashmiri doctor from Phulwama, suspected to be behind the deadly explosion that killed 12 people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



Earlier, another CCTV footage had surfaced online showing three men getting a pollution check of the vehicle involved in the explosion near the Red Fort area. The clip dated back to October 29. The exact location where the car is spotted is not known.

The Delhi Police detained the first owner of the car, Mohd. Salman, late on Monday evening, and questioned him about the vehicle, the officer said, adding that he sold it to a person in Okhla, namely Devendra, one-and-a-half years ago.

Later, the vehicle was sold to someone in Ambala, and it was again sold to a man named Tariq in Pulwama, and police are tracing the people, the officer said. The car also received a challan in Faridabad on September 20, 2025, for illegal parking.

A case has been registered under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), various provisions of the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali Police Station.

The probe will now be taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).