 Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Shows i20 Car Involved In Explosion Arriving At Pollution Testing Centre 2 Weeks Ago
CCTV footage surfaced online showing three men getting a pollution check of the car involved in the explosion near the Red Fort area.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Shows i20 Car Involved In Explosion Arriving At Pollution Testing Centre 2 Weeks Ago (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi car blast, CCTV footage surfaced online showing three men getting a pollution check of the vehicle involved in the explosion near the Red Fort area. The clip dated back to October 29. The exact location where the car is spotted is not known.

In the video, the Hyundai i20 (HR26 CE 7674) could be seen parked at the pollution control centre. The clip shows two men standing outside the car, while the third person is in the driver's seat.

On October 29, the vehicle was sold to Dr Umar Muhammad, the person who allegedly carried out the suicide bombing. In the viral video, two of the three men could be seen standing next to the vehicle and talking to employees of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) centre.

Here Is The Video:

Both were carrying backpacks. One of the men is suspected to be Tariq Malik, the man who is privy to the exchange of the car to Umar, reported NDTV.

The explosion took place at around 6:52 pm near the Red Fort on Monday evening. At least 12 people were killed, while over 20 were also injured in the tragic incident.

With the help of the CCTV footage, the police managed to trace the final journey of the car. Around 4 pm on Monday, the footage shows the car moving from the Daryaganj market area before reaching the parking lot near Sunehri Masjid, reported Hindustan Times, citing officials.

Later, the CCTV captured the vehicle moving along Chhata Rail Chowk. Then it reportedly took a U-turn and moved towards Lower Subhash Marg. The CCTV footage also captures the vehicle moving slowly while approaching a traffic signal where it exploded.

The Delhi Police detained the first owner of the car, Mohd. Salman, late on Monday evening, and questioned him about the vehicle, the officer said, adding that he sold it to a person in Okhla, namely Devendra, one-and-a-half years ago.

Later, the vehicle was sold to someone in Ambala, and it was again sold to a man named Tariq in Pulwama, and police are tracing the people, the officer said. The car also received a challan in Faridabad on September 20, 2025, for illegal parking.

Read Also
Delhi Car Blast: Ammonium Nitrate, Fuel Oil & Detonators Used In Explosion; Here's What Initial...
article-image

A case has been registered under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), various provisions of the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali Police Station.

The probe will now be taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

