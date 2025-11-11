Delhi Car Blast: Ammonium Nitrate, Fuel Oil & Detonators Used In Explosion; Here's What Initial Probe Revealed

Visual from the site where car blast took place near Red Fort | PTI

New Delhi: A preliminary probe in the Delhi blast case revealed that ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators might have been used to carry out the explosion. Meanwhile, the final reports on the blast are still awaited.

Initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast to the Faridabad terror module, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized, reported PTI, citing a police source. Police said CCTV footage of the car that exploded shows a "masked man" driving the car. Multiple police teams are scanning the CCTV footage.

CCTV Footage Of The Suspected Car Involved In The Blast:

VIDEO | Delhi: CCTV visuals of the suspect and the car involved in the blast near Red Fort Metro Station, Chandni Chowk.



The blast, which occurred yesterday around 7 PM, claimed at least 9 lives and injured several others.#DelhiBlast #ChandniChowk #SecurityUpdate



(Source -… pic.twitter.com/NatPc37vSa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2025

After the blast, the national capital has been put on a high alert. Multiple raids have been conducted across Delhi as part of the probe.

On Monday evening, the powerful blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, killing at least nine people and injuring over 20 people. Several vehicles were also damaged.

Meanwhile, hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module.

The 2,900 kg of explosive material recovered in Faridabad includes ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur. Of this, 360 kg of inflammable material suspected to be ammonium nitrate and some arms and ammunition were recovered, according to police.

Earlier on Tuesday, the first image of the alleged mastermind of the Delhi car blast, Dr Mohammad Umar, was released by agencies on Tuesday. He was employed at Al-Falah Medical College, reported India Today.

According to reports, Umar was driving the car when it exploded. As per the police, the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants. The Delhi Police detained the first owner of the car, Mohd. Salman, late on Monday evening, and questioned him about the vehicle, the officer said, adding that he sold it to a person in Okhla, namely Devendra, one-and-a-half years ago.