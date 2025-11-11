Uttarakhand: First National Sports Competition Of Indian Education Board Concludes In Haridwar With High Enthusiasm |

Haridwar: The first National Sports Competition of the Indian Education Board has concluded. Players from several states demonstrated great strength and energy on the grounds of Patanjali’s Acharyakulam. The entire campus was filled with enthusiasm and a sports spirit. Impressed by the excellent performance of participants in this first national competition, both Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna praised the players. At the end of the first phase, winners were honored with certificates and medals at the Patanjali University auditorium.

The second phase of the National Sports Competition will now be held in Agra, the third in Lucknow, and the final phase in Jaipur. Around 150 schools from Haridwar and nearby areas came to watch the competition. Players from over 50 schools across various states participated. Acharya Balkrishna interacted with the players on the ground and offered his blessings. Swami Ramdev announced that the indoor stadium will be completed soon, where many more sports events will be organized.

From early morning, players began showcasing their skills on Acharyakulam’s excellent grounds. On the second and final day of the first phase, Acharya Balkrishna once again interacted with the players and said that the enthusiasm shown by the children indicates they will shine at national and international levels in the future.

N.P. Singh, Executive President of the Indian Education Board, shared details about the upcoming phases and honored the winners with medals. He informed that the next phases will be held in Agra on November 13–14, in Lucknow on November 17–18, and Jaipur on November 21–22, where the final conclusion will take place. National Coordinator Swami Punya Dev Maharaj said that over the two days of the first phase held at Acharyakulam and Gurukulam in Haridwar, strong sportsmanship was clearly visible.

Present on this occasion were Dr. Ritambhara, Vice President of Patanjali Acharyakulam; Swati Munshi, Principal of Acharyakulam; Satyendra Panwar, Affiliation Advisor of the Indian Education Board; Swami Eesh Dev, Principal of Patanjali Gurukulam; and others. The stage was conducted by Vandana Pandey, Education Advisor of Gurukul.

Results of the National Sports Competition

Kabaddi (Boys, Under-17):

Acharyakulam Haridwar won, earning 12 gold medals and the winner’s trophy. Azad Hind Inter College, Mau secured the runner-up trophy with 12 silver medals.

Kabaddi (Girls, Under-17):

Acharyakulam Haridwar dominated again, winning 12 gold medals. Patanjali Gurukulam Haridwar finished runner-up with 12 silver medals.

Kabaddi (Boys, Under-19):

Acharyakulam Haridwar won; Patanjali Gurukulam Haridwar was runner-up.

Kabaddi (Girls, Under-19):

Acharyakulam won the trophy; Patanjali Gurukulam Haridwar was runner-up.

Handball (Boys, Under-17):

Acharyakulam won with 12 gold medals. Rainbow Academy Kotdwar was runner-up with 12 silver medals.

Handball (Girls, Under-17):

Acharyakulam won; Rainbow Academy Kotdwar finished runner-up.

Handball (Under-19):

Acharyakulam won 12 gold medals, and Acharyakulam’s girls won in their category as well.

Malkhamb (Boys, Under-17):

Karam Yogi from Patanjali Gurukulam Haridwar won gold. Rishabh from Gurukul Kishangarh Ghaseda, Haryana won silver.

Malkhamb (Boys, Under-19):

Krish from Patanjali Gurukulam Haridwar won gold. Keshav from the same school won silver.

Wrestling Results

Free Style (Boys Under-17)

45 kg: Abhijeet (Patanjali Gurukulam) won gold; Lakshya (Kishangarh Ghaseda) runner-up.

48 kg: Rahul (Kishangarh Ghaseda) winner; Arjun (Patanjali Gurukulam) second.

51 kg: Shubham (Patanjali Gurukulam) won; Rishabh (Kishangarh Ghaseda) second.

55 kg: Arjeet (Patanjali Gurukulam) winner; Naitik (Kishangarh Ghaseda) second.

60 kg: Amit (Patanjali Gurukulam) winner; Vivek Sharma (GSS International School Agra) runner-up.

65 kg: Vaibhav (Kishangarh Ghaseda) winner; Pawan (Patanjali Gurukulam) second.

71 kg: Shivansh (Patanjali Gurukulam) winner; Naveen (Kishangarh Ghaseda) second.

80 kg: Shailendra Singh (GSS International College Agra) winner; Roshan (Patanjali Gurukulam) second.

Greco-Roman Style (Boys Under-17)

45 kg: Abhijeet (Patanjali Gurukulam) winner; Lakshya (Kishangarh Ghaseda) runner-up.

48 kg: Rahul (Kishangarh Ghaseda) winner; Kavya (Patanjali Gurukulam) runner-up.

51 kg: Shubham (Patanjali Gurukulam) winner; Rishabh (Kishangarh Ghaseda) runner-up.

55 kg: Bhuvan (Patanjali Gurukulam) winner; Naitik (Kishangarh Ghaseda) second.

60 kg: Sumit (Patanjali Gurukulam) winner; Vivek (GSS International College Agra) runner-up.

65 kg: Vaibhav (Kishangarh Ghaseda) winner; Piyush (Patanjali Gurukulam) second.

71 kg: Shivam (Patanjali Gurukulam) winner; Naveen (Kishangarh Ghaseda) second.

80 kg: Roshan (Patanjali Gurukulam) winner; Shailesh Singh (GSS International School Agra) runner-up.

Wrestling (Free Style, Boys Under-19)

70 kg: Vishan (Patanjali Gurukulam) won gold; Mohit (Kishangarh Ghaseda) runner-up.

Wrestling (Greco-Roman, Boys Under-19)

72 kg: Mohit (Kishangarh Ghaseda) won gold; Vishal (Patanjali Gurukulam) runner-up.