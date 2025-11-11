FPJ Exclusive | Delhi Car Blast: Relative Of Victim Who Survived Fatal Red Fort Explosion Recounts Harrowing Night - VIDEO

Delhi was rocked by a car blast on Monday evening that claimed at least 12 lives and left several injured. Visuals from the spot showed parts of the car strewn across the road near Red Fort Metro station.

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the deadly blast.

According to reports, investigating agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations across Delhi. The national capital has been placed on high alert, with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Free Press Journal reached out to a relative of Shiva Jaiswal, who was injured in the blast, and inquired about what transpired on Monday evening.

Speaking to FPJ, Shiva's relative said, "My brother-in-law is Shiva Jaiswal. He was going to Gandhinagar Market and also to Chandni Chowk. He left for Chandni Chowk at 6 pm. At around 6:30 or 6:45 pm, we came to know that an explosion had occurred. We tried to contact him, but he didn't pick up the phone. We waited for about an hour and a half, thinking he might be somewhere. We called again, but there was no response. Then it started appearing in the news, so we checked and found out he had sustained quite a few injuries, mostly on the upper body. However, there is no physical deformity—none of his limbs have been lost. He has survived. We immediately came here. He is okay now."

"He had gone to the market to buy some items. He often goes there. We came to know about it after his name appeared in the news. His condition is currently stable, and he is speaking a little," the relative added.