'All Those Responsible Will Be Brought To Justice': PM Modi On Delhi Car Blast; VIDEO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday that people behind the Delhi car blast that killed 12 people and injured over 20 would not be spared. While speaking at Bhutan's Thimphu, PM Modi said that conspirators of the blast would be brought to justice.

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today." the Prime Minister said.

"I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Thimphu on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was received by his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay.

About The Delhi Car Blast:

A preliminary investigation revealed that ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators might have been used to carry out the explosion. Meanwhile, the final reports on the blast are still awaited.

Initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast to the Faridabad terror module, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized, reported PTI, citing a police source.

CCTV footage of the car that exploded shows a "masked man" driving the car. Multiple police teams are scanning the CCTV footage. After the blast, the national capital and other major cities, including Mumbai Bengaluru and Hyderabad, have been on a high alert.

Meanwhile, hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module.