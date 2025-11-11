Delhi Car Blast Caused By CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Appeals To Citizens Not To Share Unverified Information

PIB Fact Check debunks claim that the Delhi blast was caused by a CNG explosion | X

New Delhi: After the Delhi blast that killed 12 people and injured over 20, several fake news regarding the explosion surfaced online. Several social media posts claimed that Special CP (Law & Order) Ravindra Yadav confirmed that the blast that took place near Delhi's Red Fort was caused by a CNG explosion.

However, the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the claim. " This claim is fake. No official from the Delhi Police has made any such statement. The incident is being investigated by the concerned authorities," the PIB Fact Check said in an X post.

The PIB Fact Check also appealed to the citizens of he country not to share unverified information. "Please stay alert. Do not share any unverified information. Rely only on information obtained from authentic and official sources," it added.

Meanwhile, a preliminary probe in the Delhi blast case revealed that ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators might have been used to carry out the explosion. Meanwhile, the final reports on the blast are still awaited.

Initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast to the Faridabad terror module, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized, reported PTI, citing a police source. Police said CCTV footage of the car that exploded shows a "masked man" driving the car. Multiple police teams are scanning the CCTV footage.

On Monday evening, the powerful blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, killing at least nine people and injuring over 20 people. Several vehicles were also damaged.

Meanwhile, hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested, and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module.