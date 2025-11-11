'Kya Chhupa Rahe Ho...': Argument Between Saurabh Bhardwaj & Police Outside LNJP Hospital Where Delhi Car Blast Victims Undergoing Treatment; VIDEO

Argument Between AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj & Police Outside LNJP Hospital Where Delhi Car Blast Victims Undergoing Treatment (Screengrab) | Free Press Journal

New Delhi: A heated argument broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj and police personnel deployed outside Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi. The incident took place when Bharwaj was visiting the hospital to meet the victims of the Delhi car blast.

The AAP leader alleged that the police allowed Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandewal to visit the hospital, but stopped him. During the verbal altercation, Bharadwaj could be heard telling the police, Kya chhupa rhe ho andar (What are you hiding inside).

Later, Bhardwaj was allowed to visit the hospital.

While talking to reporters, Bhardwaj took a dig at the Centre over reports claiming that ambulances were not provided to the victims. "Mere condolences do not have any meaning if we cannot provide an ambulance to the victims," the AAP leader said.

He further added, "It is very painful to see that the government can provide an ambulance to the Taliban, but could not arrange an ambulance for its people."

He also slammed the Prime Minister for visiting Bhutan a day after the blast. Earlier on Monday, the AAP shared a media report claiming that the LNJP Hospital refused to provide an ambulance to the relatives of the victims killed or injured in the blast.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that people behind the Delhi car blast that killed 12 people and injured over 20 would not be spared. While speaking at Bhutan's Thimphu, PM Modi said that conspirators of the blast would be brought to justice.

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today," the Prime Minister said.

"I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.

At least 12 people were killed and over 20 were injured in the attack that took place near the Red Fort. As per the police, the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants. A case has been registered under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), various provisions of the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali Police Station.

A preliminary probe in the Delhi blast case revealed that ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators might have been used to carry out the explosion. Meanwhile, the final reports on the blast are still awaited.

Initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast to the Faridabad terror module, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized, reported PTI, citing a police source. Police said CCTV footage of the car that exploded shows a "masked man" driving the car. Multiple police teams are scanning the CCTV footage.