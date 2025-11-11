Bihar Exit Polls 2025: When And Where To Watch The Results — And How Are These Surveys Actually Conducted? READ HERE | ANI

Patna: As the second and final phase of Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections concludes on Tuesday, November 11, focus now shifts to the exit polls, which will provide the first picture of voter sentiment ahead of the official results.

Multiple agencies, including Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya, are expected to release their predictions after 6:00 pm.

What Are Exit Polls and How Do They Work?

Exit polls are conducted immediately after voters leave polling stations. Survey teams stationed outside select booths ask voters about their choices, compiling responses from a representative sample across constituencies. The collected data is then analysed to project the likely outcome of the elections before counting begins.

Survey agencies select polling booths based on demographic and regional diversity to ensure accuracy. The final predictions are then shared through television networks, news websites, and social media platforms, offering early insight into seat projections and voter behaviour.

Second Phase of Polling Sees Brisk Turnout

The final phase of Bihar’s assembly polls covered 122 constituencies, with voting taking place under heavy security from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. By 1:00 pm, 47.62 percent of Bihar’s 3.7 crore eligible voters had cast their ballots.

This phase is critical for both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc, as it features eight cabinet ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government. Although Kumar himself is not contesting, being a member of the state legislative council, the BJP-led NDA is banking on his record of “good governance” to offset anti-incumbency sentiment.

Why the Final Phase Matters for the NDA?

The final phase could prove decisive for the NDA, which aims to maintain its hold on the state. The opposition, meanwhile, is hoping to capitalise on voter dissatisfaction and the influence of Muslim-majority constituencies to close the gap. A total of 1,302 candidates, including senior ministers, are in the fray, their fate now sealed in the electronic voting machines.

When and Where to Watch the Exit Poll Results?

Exit poll results will begin emerging after 6:00 pm on Tuesday. Viewers can tune into major television channels or follow updates on social media and official websites of leading survey agencies such as:

Axis My India

Today’s Chanakya

C-Voter

IPSOS

Jan Ki Baat

In the 2020 elections, exit polls largely predicted a Mahagathbandhan victory, which proved inaccurate, while in 2015, pollsters underestimated the JD(U)-RJD alliance’s performance, raising expectations for how this year’s predictions might compare.