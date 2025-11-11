'Injured Expressed Satisfaction Regarding Treatment': BJP Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal After Visiting Those Wounded In Delhi Blast - VIDEO

Praveen Khandelwal | FPJ

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the Chandani Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday met those injured and their families following the blast near the Red Fort Metro station. After visiting the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, Khandelwal interacted with the media.

"I have met all the injured. I have spoken with almost all those who are injured. Everyone has expressed satisfaction that their treatment is being done properly," he said.

"I express my condolences to those whose family members have passed away. I believe that those who are injured will soon recover and return to their homes. Whoever is responsible for this will receive the strictest punishment. Amit Shah ji is keeping an eye on this entire matter. The investigation process is ongoing," he added.

The death toll in the blast has risen to 12. The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 at 6:52 pm on Monday, leaving mangled bodies and damaged vehicles scattered across the bustling area. New visuals related to the blast are continuously emerging on social media.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that people behind the Delhi car blast that killed 13 people and injured over 20 would not be spared. While speaking at Bhutan's Thimphu, PM Modi said that conspirators of the blast would be brought to justice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today." the Prime Minister said.