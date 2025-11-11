‘Sarkar Taliban Ko Ambulance Deti Hai, Par Mareezon Ko Nahi’: AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Slams Centre Over Delhi Blast Response | VIDEO | X

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, accompanied by other party leaders, visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Tuesday, November 11, to meet those injured in the Red Fort blast. Speaking to the media afterwards, Bhardwaj alleged that the government had failed to provide even basic medical arrangements for the victims.

He said, “When someone loses their life in an incident, the government only expresses condolences on social media. The same happened at LNJP after yesterday’s blast; no one was provided with an ambulance.”

‘Sarkar Taliban ko ambulance deti hai, par mareezon ko nahi’

Launching an attack on the Modi government, Bhardwaj remarked that the Centre prioritised others over its own citizens. “This government provides ambulances to the Taliban but makes no arrangements for the victims here. Families are told to manage on their own,” he said.

The AAP leader criticised the Prime Minister for not being present in the country following the blast, saying, “On one hand, the Prime Minister says any terrorist attack in the country will be treated as a war. Yet, an attack happens in Delhi, and today the Prime Minister is abroad.”

AAP questions PM and Home Minister’s absence

Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had also expressed anger over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan following the explosion. “The slums are on fire, Modi is busy enjoying himself. The country is in pain, and Modi is on a plane,” Singh said, accusing both the Prime Minister and Home Minister of insensitivity during a national crisis.

The AAP leaders’ remarks come as the investigation into the Red Fort blast has been formally handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Security alerts have been issued across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand, as authorities continue to probe the incident.