Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM Modi To Act; Trolled Online

Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer | X

New Delhi, November 11: Congress leader Dr. Shama Mohamed shared a video of herself from a hospital bed wearing a nebulizer mask to highlight the worsening air quality in Delhi on Tuesday. She claimed that she was admitted to the hospital after complaint of terrible cough and chest pain. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act before "all die."

In her post on social media, she said, "Wake up @narendramodi before we all die! Terrible cough & chest pain. AQI above 700! Call 4 CMs & reduce this poison on a war footing."

The video showed her undergoing treatment with a monitor displaying her vitals. However, a social media user pointed out the 99% SpO₂ reading visible on the screen and questioned the need for an oxygen mask, writing, “Who put oxygen mask at 99% SpO2 reading?”

Dr. Mohamed quickly responded to the social media user, clarifying that she was not on oxygen support but undergoing nebulization therapy, replying sharply she said, "Not oxygen you fool. It is called nebulizing."

Her post has since gone viral, drawing both sympathy and debate online. While several users expressed concern over Delhi’s hazardous air pollution and wished her a speedy recovery, others continued to question the presentation of her hospital video.

The incident has reignited public outrage over Delhi’s alarming air quality, with citizens and political leaders urging immediate government action as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to hover above 700, far beyond the “severe” category.

A massive protest was held in Delhi a few days ago over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Hundreds of Delhi residents, including children, gathered at India Gate, wearing masks to protest against the worsening air pollution.

The protesters were seen holding placards that read, "Breathing is killing us" and "We want clean air". The demonstrators demanded immediate government intervention as the AQI soared to hazardous levels.

The peaceful protest saw police detaining several participants for assembling without permission. Several videos showed the police also detaining children for participating in the protests.