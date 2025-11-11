 Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM Modi To Act; Trolled Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM Modi To Act; Trolled Online

Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM Modi To Act; Trolled Online

In her post on social media, she said, "Wake up @narendramodi before we all die! Terrible cough & chest pain. AQI above 700! Call 4 CMs & reduce this poison on a war footing."

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer | X

New Delhi, November 11: Congress leader Dr. Shama Mohamed shared a video of herself from a hospital bed wearing a nebulizer mask to highlight the worsening air quality in Delhi on Tuesday. She claimed that she was admitted to the hospital after complaint of terrible cough and chest pain. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act before "all die."

In her post on social media, she said, "Wake up @narendramodi before we all die! Terrible cough & chest pain. AQI above 700! Call 4 CMs & reduce this poison on a war footing."

The video showed her undergoing treatment with a monitor displaying her vitals. However, a social media user pointed out the 99% SpO₂ reading visible on the screen and questioned the need for an oxygen mask, writing, “Who put oxygen mask at 99% SpO2 reading?”

Dr. Mohamed quickly responded to the social media user, clarifying that she was not on oxygen support but undergoing nebulization therapy, replying sharply she said, "Not oxygen you fool. It is called nebulizing."

FPJ Shorts
'I Had Tears...': Singer Divya Kumar Reveals SRK's Company Offered 'Insane Money' After Replacing Him With Diljit Dosanjh In Ba***ds Of Bollywood
'I Had Tears...': Singer Divya Kumar Reveals SRK's Company Offered 'Insane Money' After Replacing Him With Diljit Dosanjh In Ba***ds Of Bollywood
HDFC Bank Announces Surprise Rate Cut, Here’s When Home–Car–Personal Loan Borrowers Will Actually Feel The Relief
HDFC Bank Announces Surprise Rate Cut, Here’s When Home–Car–Personal Loan Borrowers Will Actually Feel The Relief
Pakistan Stock Market Crash: KSE-100 Plunges 3,000 Points, Over PKR 30,000 Crore Wiped Out
Pakistan Stock Market Crash: KSE-100 Plunges 3,000 Points, Over PKR 30,000 Crore Wiped Out
IBPS Activates PET Link for RRB 2025 Exam At ibps.in; Check Schedule And Exam Details
IBPS Activates PET Link for RRB 2025 Exam At ibps.in; Check Schedule And Exam Details

Her post has since gone viral, drawing both sympathy and debate online. While several users expressed concern over Delhi’s hazardous air pollution and wished her a speedy recovery, others continued to question the presentation of her hospital video.

The incident has reignited public outrage over Delhi’s alarming air quality, with citizens and political leaders urging immediate government action as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to hover above 700, far beyond the “severe” category.

A massive protest was held in Delhi a few days ago over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Hundreds of Delhi residents, including children, gathered at India Gate, wearing masks to protest against the worsening air pollution.

Read Also
"This 'Sick' Lady Fat-Shamed Rohit Sharma..": BJP Spokesperson Blasts Shama Mohamed After Targeting...
article-image

The protesters were seen holding placards that read, "Breathing is killing us" and "We want clean air". The demonstrators demanded immediate government intervention as the AQI soared to hazardous levels.

The peaceful protest saw police detaining several participants for assembling without permission. Several videos showed the police also detaining children for participating in the protests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Mom My First Love, Dad My Strength’: Tattoos Help Family Identify Delhi Car Blast Victim Amar...

‘Mom My First Love, Dad My Strength’: Tattoos Help Family Identify Delhi Car Blast Victim Amar...

Red Fort Blast: Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Mohammad Umar Entering Delhi In i20 From Badarpur...

Red Fort Blast: Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Mohammad Umar Entering Delhi In i20 From Badarpur...

Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO

Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remains Shut Amid Tight Security - VIDEO

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Abolishing Hanging As Mode Of Execution On January 21

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Abolishing Hanging As Mode Of Execution On January 21

Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM...

Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Shares Hospital Video Using Nebulizer, Urges PM...