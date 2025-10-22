 'Desh Ka Partition Karke...': BJP Spokesperson Blasts Shama Mohamed After Targeting Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan's Snub From IND A Squad
The ruling party of India, BJP Spokesperson's official X handle lashed out at Congress leader Shama Mohamed after targeting Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz Khan's snub from India A squad ahead of the two four-day matches against South Africa A. Calling Congress and Shama Mohamed 'sick', the spokesperson called for them to stop dividing India on communal lines.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Shama Mohamed, Gautam Gambhir and Sarfaraz Khan. | (Credits: X)

With Sarfaraz's snub India A squad to face South Africa A coming as a massive surprise, Mohamed took to X and wrote whether the 28-year-old has not been given the nod due to his last name. In the same post, she targeted Gambhir and accused him of not giving Sarfaraz the opportunity.

Taking to X, the BJP Spokesperson wrote:

"This lady & her party is sick. After calling Rohit Sharma fat- she and her party want to divide even our cricket team on communal lines? Desh ka partition karke mann nahi bhara kya? In the same team MOHAMMAD SIRAJ AND KHALEEL AHMED will play ! Stop dividing India on communal lines, caste lines."

Sarfaraz has excellent numbers as far as first-class cricket is concerned. In 56 matches, he has aggregated 4759 runs, averaging 65.19 with 16 centuries alongside a best of 301*. In six Tests, he has scored 371 runs at 37.10 with a highest of 150.

India A squad to face South Africa A

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain 

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

With Rishabh Pant making a comeback to competitive cricket for the first time since the gruesome toe injury, he will use the two four-day games to gear up for the Test series against South Africa. The two-Test series against the Proteas begins on November 14, while the A games will begin on October 30 and November 6.

