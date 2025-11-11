'Congress Must Reveal Whereabouts Of Rahul, Priyanka...': BJP Hits Back At Party Questions PM Modi's Bhutan Visit Post Delhi Car Blast

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday hit back at the Congress party, saying it "must issue a formal statement on the whereabouts of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra on the day of the Delhi blast—and in the hours that followed."

"The nation deserves to know where the two key decision-makers of the Congress were when India was under attack," he added.

Malviya's statement comes after Congress leaders, including the party's national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Bhutan visit following the Delhi car blast.

Taking to X, Supriya raised questions about how 360 kg of explosives, which were seized in Faridabad, entered the country. "Thirteen people were killed in a bomb blast in Delhi, the capital of the nation. Just yesterday, 360 kg of explosives were seized in Faridabad. How did he manage to get there? What a massive disaster could have happened. Just seven months ago, a brutal terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam. Now this has happened in Delhi, whose responsibility is it? Where is the Home Minister? Where is the Prime Minister?" she wrote.

"Indians are being brutally murdered right under their noses, but neither of them has a moment to spare from their electioneering rhetoric. There is no accountability. Amit Shah is a complete failure as Home Minister, 41 Indians have been killed in seven months, he is not up to the task," Shrinate added.

She further questioned, "Under whose control is the Delhi Police? Who is responsible for securing the borders? Who does the IB report to? Amit Shah. Modi ji, as always after such a major incident, has turned his face away from responsibility and headed off to Bhutan. Your failures and the repeated serious lapses in security cannot be hidden by grand speeches."

"Keeping this country safe, protecting its people, is the government's responsibility. And if innocent lives are lost, questions will be raised, accountability will be fixed. Because the nation is not in safe hands," she said.