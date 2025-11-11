Delhi Metro Update On Wednesday: Lal Quila Station To Remain Closed On November 12 After Car Blast- DMRC

Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared an update and said that the Lal Quila Metro Station will continue to remain closed for public on November 12 in the wake of the Delhi car blast.

On November 10, a blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, killing 12 people, injuring 20 and gutting several vehicles.



Service Update



Due to security reasons the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on 12th of November also.



All other stations are functional as normal.



Please follow our social media channels for further updates. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 11, 2025

What Did DMRC's Latest Tweet State?

Red Fort, Lajpat Rai Market Remain Shut

On Tuesday, the Red Fort was also been closed to tourists as a precaution. The iconic Lajpat Rai Market, located directly opposite the blast site, remained shut on Tuesday following directions from the police and investigative agencies.

The Central Radio and Electronics Merchants Association (CREMA), which represents traders of Old Lajpat Rai Market, confirmed that the entire area has been sealed for inspection.

Security Heightened In Mumbai

In response to the Delhi blast, Mumbai Police have intensified security across the city as a precautionary measure. Patrolling and security checks have been stepped up at vital installations, religious places, and high-footfall areas. Police presence has been significantly heightened at sensitive and high-footfall areas such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Haji Ali Dargah, Siddhivinayak Temple, and Mahalaxmi Temple.

Major railway stations including CSMT, Dadar, and Andheri — have also been placed under enhanced surveillance, with intensified bag checks, vehicle inspections, and patrolling at entry and exit points.

High-alert have also been declared across Vasai-Virar and the entire Palghar district. Security has been intensified at railway stations and bus depots, with additional police personnel deployed to monitor the situation.