IND VS SA 1st Test: Security Beefed Up Outside Eden Gardens After Car Blast Outside Delhi's Red Fort; Video

Security has been stepped up across Kolkata ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, which begins on November 14. The tightened measures come in the wake of a deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening that killed nine people and injured 24 others.

Security tightened for India and South Africa players

As per India Today report, Both teams have already arrived in Kolkata and will remain under enhanced protection throughout their stay. The Kolkata Police have rolled out a comprehensive security plan covering team movements, hotel stays, practice sessions, and match days. Extra checkpoints and surveillance have been deployed around Eden Gardens, with officers stationed at all major access points.

Both teams are scheduled to begin their training sessions at Eden Gardens on Tuesday morning amid strict security and heightened vigilance across the city.

Police Commissioner Manoj Verma is expected to visit the stadium on Tuesday to review the arrangements personally. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is coordinating with the police to ensure that players, officials, and fans remain safe during the high-profile match.

Security has also been tightened at the hotels where the Indian and South African players are staying. CAB representatives and senior police officials met on Monday night to finalise operational details and discuss additional precautionary steps following the Delhi blast.

What we know about Delhi Car Blast so far?

The high-intensity explosion ripped through a white Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening at around 6:52 pm. Cops have recovered CCTV footage showing the suspect’s car entering and exiting the parking area.

The suspect appears to have been alone. Over 100 CCTV clips from nearby roads and toll plazas are being examined to trace the vehicle’s complete movement. Police sources revealed that the i20 car was parked near the Red Fort Metro Station at 3:19 pm and remained there until the explosion occurred at 6:52 pm.

Following the blast, security has been tightened across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar, where voting is underway, are on high alert. Railway stations, airports and metro networks have also ramped up security checks as authorities remain on guard against further threats.