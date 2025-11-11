 Who Is Rashid Khan’s Wife? Afghanistan T20I Skipper's Latest Social Media Post Creates Buzz
Who Is Rashid Khan’s Wife? Afghanistan T20I Skipper's Latest Social Media Post Creates Buzz

On October 3, Rashid got married at the Imperial Continental Hotel. The event drew significant attention, with many of Rashid's teammates from the national squad present to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Image: Rashid Khan/Instagram

Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan has tied the knot at the age of 26. The wedding took place on October 3 in Kabul, following traditional Pashtun customs.  According to media reports, the Afghanistan T20 captain married within his own family, and interestingly, his three brothers also got married on the same day.

Rashid shared a heartfelt note defending his wife. In his post, he wrote, "On August 2nd 2025, I began a new and meaningful chapter of my life, I had my nikkah done and married a woman who embodies the love, peace and partnership I always hoped for. "

"I recently took my wife to a charity event and it’s unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward, she is my wife and we stand together with nothing to hide. To everyone who has shown kindness, support and understanding, thank you"

Who is Rashid Khan’s Wife?

The Afghanistan T20I skipper defended his wife’s privacy online and chose not to share her name or display her face in any photos, keeping her identity private as per family and cultural traditions.

About Rashid Khan's wedding

On October 3, Rashid got married at the Imperial Continental Hotel. The event drew significant attention, with many of Rashid's teammates from the national squad present to celebrate this momentous occasion. The ceremony was graced by key figures from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), including CEO Naseeb Khan and former captain Mohammad Nabi, alongside emerging stars like Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Mujeeb Ur Rehman. Rashid married alongside his three brothers Amir Khalil, Zakiullah, and Raza Khan which added a unique twist to the festivities.

