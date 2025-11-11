'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Gatecrashes Newly Engaged Couple's Wedding Photoshoot; Video

Image: X

Rohit Sharma never fails to win fans over with his lively personality and sense of humor. A video has gone viral on social media where Rohit performed an impromptu dance on ‘Meri Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ song, much to the surprise of the engaged couple’s wedding photoshoot. The surprised couple who called it a “once in a lifetime moment”.​ His heartwarming gesture recently went viral on social media, reminding everyone why he’s admired off the field just as much as for his performances with the bat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What's next for Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma has resumed his training at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai as he prepares for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. Having already transformed his fitness by shedding noticeable weight prior to the Australia series, Rohit enters the South Africa series in excellent form.

He was the standout player in the recent ODI series against Australia, scoring 202 runs at a remarkable average of 101.00, including a century and a half-century. His century in the third ODI on October 25 helped him surpass Shubman Gill to become the world No. 1 ODI batter on October 29, joining the elite list of Indian cricketers—Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Gill to achieve this top ranking.

Looking ahead to the South Africa series, which begins on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by matches in Raipur on December 3 and Visakhapatnam on December 6, Rohit is also poised to chase a significant milestone. He currently holds 349 sixes in 276 ODI matches and needs just three more to break Shahid Afridi’s record of 351 sixes, potentially setting a new world record during the series.

This upcoming series provides Rohit a perfect platform to continue his fine form and cement his legacy with record-breaking performances.