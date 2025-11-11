'More Power To You': CSK Send Birthday Wishes To Sanju Samson Ahead Of Move To Chennai Franchise

Image: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings extended warm birthday wishes to Sanju Samson as the former Rajasthan Royals captain turned 31 on November 11. On his special day, CSK took to their official social media to send a heartfelt note to Samson: “More power to you, Sanju! Wishing you a super birthday!”

The message comes amid strong buzz that the Kerala cricketer is likely to switch to the Chennai-based franchise in one of the biggest trades ahead of IPL 2026. The anticipated deal could see CSK’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, along with England’s Sam Curran, moving to the Rajasthan Royals as part of the exchange.

Sanju Samson trade details

While neither franchise has officially confirmed the swap, sources suggest that details might emerge around November 15 with the retention announcements. According to the Cricbuzz report, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have initiated the process, and as per the IPL Player Regulations, a trade takes 48 hours to be formalised. It may take a couple of days for the swap to be made official and completed.

What does the PL trade rules say?

Those Players who are taken in a Player Auction may not be traded in respect of the Season immediately following such a Player Auction.

If the Player being traded is an Overseas Player then the buying Franchisee will need to obtain an NOC from the relevant body pursuant to paragraph 3 of Section A.

The trading negotiations between the selling and buying Franchisees should be only with regard to the League Fee payable. The other terms of the Player Contract may not be varied. No separate payment can be made to either the Player or the selling Franchisee.

There is no limit on the number of Players that a Franchisee may trade during any Trading Window but Franchisees should at all times remain in compliance with the relevant Salary Cap and the squad composition.

A player can be traded only once for that particular Season.