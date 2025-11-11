'We Want To Play And Now': Sunil Chhetri Pleads For Indian Super League Season To Begin In An Emotional Post

Sunil Chhetri writes note pleading revival of Indian Super League | Image: Sunil Chhetri/Instagram

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri pleaded with authorities to resolve the issue that has left players and clubs stranded following the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League (ISL). Taking to Instagram, the Bengaluru FC captain penned an emotional appeal that captured the growing anxiety within the football community. “We, professional footballers who play in the Indian Super League, are coming together to make a plea, and more importantly to send the message that we stand united in our efforts to get the Indian Super League season underway,” Chhetri wrote.

He added,"To put it simply, we want to play, and now. Our anger, frustration and distress has now been replaced by desperation. Desperation to play the game we love, in front of people who mean everything to us our families, our fans. This is a plea to all those involved in running our sport in the country, to do whatever it takes to get the football season underway. India needs its competitive football now more than ever.”

Chhetri hopes for return of ISL

Chhetri concluded his post with a note of resilience and hope, writing, “As for us, we remain committed, professional and ready to walk out of that tunnel and onto the pitch the moment we're told we can. All we ask of those running our beautiful game, to match our desperation with honest intent. We've found ourselves in a very dark tunnel for long. We could do with a little light.”

ISL future in doldrum

Chhetri’s heartfelt words come at a time when the future of the ISL hangs in uncertainty. The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) tender process to find a new commercial partner to operate the league failed to attract any bids by the November 7 deadline, leaving the league’s immediate prospects in limbo.

The AIFF’s 15-year contract with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the body that has managed the ISL since its inception in 2014, is set to expire on December 8. In a bid to continue the league, the federation floated a new tender, but its financial terms reportedly deterred potential partners.

The key sticking point is the AIFF’s financial demand an annual payment of ₹37.5 crore or 5 percent of the gross revenue (whichever is higher) along with the costs of production, marketing, and the implementation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) systems. Reports suggest that these conditions were considered unsustainable by potential bidders.

How are clubs dealing with uncertain ISL fututre?

As negotiations drag on, clubs across India have been hit hard. Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan, and Chennaiyin FC have suspended training and operations, while Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC are yet to begin pre-season. Sources indicate that some franchises may have to halt salary payments or even terminate player contracts if the situation persists.