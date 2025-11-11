 West Bengal Govt To Build 'Richa Cricket Stadium' In Siliguri To Honour World Cup-Winning Cricketer Richa Ghosh
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced the construction of a new cricket stadium in Siliguri, named after World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh, a native of north Bengal. The 27-acre ‘Richa Cricket Stadium’ will honor her achievements and inspire young talent. Ghosh was recently awarded the Banga Bhushan, appointed DSP, and given a gold chain by the state government.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Govt To Build 'Richa Cricket Stadium' In Siliguri To Honour World Cup-Winning Cricketer Richa Ghosh | Pic Credit: Twitter

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a stadium will come up in Siliguri, named after World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh.

Siliguri in north Bengal is the hometown of Ghosh, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who played a major role in the women's World Cup triumph.

"The 'Richa Cricket Stadium' will be built on a 27-acre plot at the Chandmani Tea Estate. This is a way to honour Richa, one of Bengal's shining sports talents, and also encourage more young cricketers from north Bengal," Banerjee told reporters in Siliguri.

"The project will soon be undertaken by the state government," she said.

Ghosh was on Saturday conferred the 'Banga Bhushan' award, appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and presented a gold chain by the West Bengal government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

