 Shocking! Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah's Family Home Attacked With Bullets, 5 Suspects Arrested: Report
Despite the unsettling incident, Naseem has chosen to remain with the national squad in Rawalpindi as Pakistan prepares for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka beginning November 11.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah’s family home in Lower Dir came under attack on Monday when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the main gate. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. According to police reports, the assailants fled immediately after firing multiple rounds.

According to Geo TV a case has been registered and five suspects have been taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation. Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the attack or identify who was present at the residence at the time.

Naseem Shah remains uneffected

Despite the unsettling incident, Naseem has chosen to remain with the national squad in Rawalpindi as Pakistan prepares for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka beginning November 11. Team sources indicated that the pacer is focused on cricket and has been in constant contact with his family following the attack on November 10.

The upcoming Sri Lanka series will mark their first visit to Pakistan in nearly six years. The ODIs will be played from November 11 to 15, followed by a T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe as the third team after Afghanistan withdrew. Naseem has been selected for both the ODI series and the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. 

Recently Pakistan defeated the last T20 World Cup finalists, South Africa, in a 3-match T20I series and then in the ODI series as well, both by a 2-1 margin. After the home series concludes, the Pakistan team has planned a series against Sri Lanka in the island nation, since they will be the official host of all the matches of Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

