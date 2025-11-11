'Terrorism Has No Religion': Sufi Islamic Board Condemns Delhi Blast, Calls For National Unity

Terror attack near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station | ANI

The Sufi Islamic Board has strongly condemned the terror attack near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, calling for unity and solidarity with national security and investigative agencies to ensure the perpetrators and their masterminds are brought to justice.

‘A Heinous Crime Against Humanity’

Sufi Islamic Board’s national president Mansoor Khan expressed deep sorrow and condemned the act of terror that occurred on Monday, November 10.

“This cowardly attack, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens and injured many others, is a heinous crime against humanity and a direct violation of every tenet of Islam and Sufism,” said Khan.

“We unequivocally condemn this barbaric violence. Terrorism has no religion, and those who perpetrate such senseless killings for political or ideological gains are enemies of humanity. Their actions are contrary to the very meaning of Islam, which is peace,” he added.

‘Sufism Teaches Peace and Universal Brotherhood’

Syed Waris Ali, General Secretary of the Sufi Islamic Board, emphasized that Sufism—deeply rooted in the Indian subcontinent—is based on the principle of Sulh-e-Kul (Peace with All) and universal brotherhood.

“It teaches that service to God is service to humanity. We remind the world that the 99 names of Allah include Al-Rahman (The Compassionate) and Al-Rahim (The Merciful), and not one name stands for force or violence. We firmly believe that no cause justifies the shedding of innocent blood,” said Ali.

‘Stand United Against Forces of Division’

The Sufi Islamic Board conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

The organisation appealed to citizens to maintain peace, reject divisive narratives, and stand united against forces attempting to destabilise the nation through fear and violence.

“The strength of India lies in its diversity and shared heritage of tolerance and communal harmony, which must be protected at all costs,” the organisation said.