On camera: Another Bihar thief dangled from train's window; dragged inside and thrashed by passengers

In a yet another similar incident of failed robbery in Bihar, a thief was caught by the passengers on board the Jamalpur-Sahibganj passenger train between Lailakh and Ghogha stations when he tried to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger through the train's window, according to a NDTV report.

This is the second such incident reported in the state where the thief was seen begging for his life dangling from the window of a speeding train. He was dragged inside and thrashed for trying to snatch a passenger's mobile phone.

Several videos of the incident that occurred on a passenger train in Bhagalpur in Bihar, where snatchings through train windows are reported routinely have gone viral.

This is second such incident in a month. Earlier on September 14, similar incident was reported in Begusarai district.

What happened in the latest incident?

A group of snatchers had attempted the robbery and all but him managed to escape.

The passengers held him back by his hands and t-shirt as he dangled from the speeding train, begging them not to let go off his hands. The accused was then dragged inside and slapped and kicked by the passengers furious over the incidents of theft from trains.

The entire incident was shot by the passengers in other berths and the video then went viral on social media.