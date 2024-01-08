Mumbai: Commuter Falls Off Moving Local Train At Masjid Station, Alert Railway Pointsman Saves His Life (Video)

Railway pointsman saves commuter's life | X/@Central_Railway

Mumbai, January 8: A railway pointsman's swift action saved life of a passenger at the Masjid station in Mumbai. Railway pointsman Sameer Hande prevented the passenger from falling into the gap between the platform and a local train, thus saving his life. The incident took place on Saturday, January 6. A video of Hande's heroic act is shared by the Central Railway on X.

Hande was doing his duty at Masjid railway station when he saw a commuter falling while boarding a moving local train. The commuter could have slipped into the gap between the platform and the train and an untoward incident could take place. However, pointsman Hande saw the passenger falling and rushed to save him.

In the video, Hande is seen running toward the fallen passenger. He then drags him away from the moving local train. "The on-duty pointsman, being an alert railway servant, made every effort to ensure the safety of the passenger," the Central Railway posted while sharing the CCTV footage.

दीनाक 06/01/24 को दोपहर 12.25 बजे ON DUTY POINTSMAN MSD STN SHREE SAMEER HANDE अपनी ड्यूटी पर सतर्क रहते PF NO 1 पर एक यात्री द्वारा लोकल ट्रेन पकड़ते समय प्लेटफार्म NO 1 पर गिर गया। P/M समीर हंडे ने तुरत यात्री को चलती ट्रेन और प्लेटफॉर्म के बीच से खीच कर यात्री की रक्षा की।… pic.twitter.com/iSftc3UkqQ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 8, 2024

RPF Constable Saves Life Of Woman Passenger

On January 5, an RPF constable Vaishali Patel had saved life of a woman passenger whose sari got stuck in one of the doors of a train at Kalyan station. The woman was being dragged by the moving train. However, RPF constable Vaishali Patel swung into action and saved her life.