 Mumbai: Commuter Falls Off Moving Local Train At Masjid Station, Alert Railway Pointsman Saves His Life (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMumbai: Commuter Falls Off Moving Local Train At Masjid Station, Alert Railway Pointsman Saves His Life (Video)

Mumbai: Commuter Falls Off Moving Local Train At Masjid Station, Alert Railway Pointsman Saves His Life (Video)

Railway pointsman Sameer Hande prevented the passenger from falling into the gap between the platform and a local train, thus saving his life. A video of Hande's heroic act is shared by the Central Railway on X.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Railway pointsman saves commuter's life | X/@Central_Railway

Mumbai, January 8: A railway pointsman's swift action saved life of a passenger at the Masjid station in Mumbai. Railway pointsman Sameer Hande prevented the passenger from falling into the gap between the platform and a local train, thus saving his life. The incident took place on Saturday, January 6. A video of Hande's heroic act is shared by the Central Railway on X.

Hande was doing his duty at Masjid railway station when he saw a commuter falling while boarding a moving local train. The commuter could have slipped into the gap between the platform and the train and an untoward incident could take place. However, pointsman Hande saw the passenger falling and rushed to save him.

In the video, Hande is seen running toward the fallen passenger. He then drags him away from the moving local train. "The on-duty pointsman, being an alert railway servant, made every effort to ensure the safety of the passenger," the Central Railway posted while sharing the CCTV footage.

Read Also
'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck...
article-image

Railway Pointsman Saves Commuter's Life

RPF Constable Saves Life Of Woman Passenger

On January 5, an RPF constable Vaishali Patel had saved life of a woman passenger whose sari got stuck in one of the doors of a train at Kalyan station. The woman was being dragged by the moving train. However, RPF constable Vaishali Patel swung into action and saved her life.

Read Also
Mumbai: Timing Changes For Western Railway's 6 Suburban Local Services Effective January 4; Check...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Chamber Of Commerce's Tourism Arm Calls On Airlines To Stop Flying To Maldives; Urges...

Indian Chamber Of Commerce's Tourism Arm Calls On Airlines To Stop Flying To Maldives; Urges...

Maldives vs Lakshadweep Row: EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Nishant Pitti Reacts After X User Flags Chinese...

Maldives vs Lakshadweep Row: EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Nishant Pitti Reacts After X User Flags Chinese...

Pakistan Was 'Spooked' With India Aiming 9 Missiles At It, PM Modi Refused Imran Khan's Midnight...

Pakistan Was 'Spooked' With India Aiming 9 Missiles At It, PM Modi Refused Imran Khan's Midnight...

CountDown To Ram Temple Consecration Begins; Here Are Details Of Events To Be Held In Ayodhya

CountDown To Ram Temple Consecration Begins; Here Are Details Of Events To Be Held In Ayodhya

Hyderabad Hit-And-Run Case: Former BRS Leader Indrakaran Reddy's Nephew Rams Car Into Bike While...

Hyderabad Hit-And-Run Case: Former BRS Leader Indrakaran Reddy's Nephew Rams Car Into Bike While...