 'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck In Moving Train At Kalyan Station, Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck In Moving Train At Kalyan Station, Video Surfaces

'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck In Moving Train At Kalyan Station, Video Surfaces

RPF constable Vaishali Patel rushed to save a woman passenger whose sari got stuck in one of the doors of a train. Constable Vaishali's heroic act was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the Kalyan railway station.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
RPF Constable Saves Life Of Woman Passenger | X/@Central_Railway

Mumbai, January 7: A possible loss of life was prevented at the Kalyan railway station in Mumbai on Friday, January 5, thanks to the presence of mind of an RPF constable. RPF constable Vaishali Patel rushed to save a woman passenger whose sari got stuck in one of the doors of a train. The woman was being dragged by the moving train. However, RPF constable Vaishali Patel swung into action and saved the woman's life.

The woman passenger was travelling from Kalyan to Nashik. While boarding a train, a part of sari got stuck and she was being dragged on the platform by the moving train. RPF constable Vaishali saw the woman in distress and rushed to help her without wasting any second. She ensured that the passenger did not fall into the gap between the platform and train's footboard, thus saving her life.

RPF Constable Saves Life Of Woman Passenger:

Read Also
RPF Rescue 858 Children In Central Railway's 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' From April To November 2023
article-image

'Guardian Angel On Duty'

Constable Vaishali's heroic act was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the Kalyan railway station. Sharing the video, the Central Railway posted: "Guardian Angel on Duty! RPF Constable Vaishali Patel springs into action, saving a life at Kalyan Station. Heroes among us making railways safer! (sic)"

The woman passenger was extremally grateful to constable Vaishali for saving her life. "This madam gave me her hand. She held me tightly and saved my life. I am very grateful to her," she said.

Read Also
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting Case: Killer RPF Constable Chetan Singh Denied Bail By Sessions Court
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena To Perform 'Maha Aarti' In Nashik On Ram Temple Consecration Day

Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena To Perform 'Maha Aarti' In Nashik On Ram Temple Consecration Day

'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck...

'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck...

Sunday Mega Block On 07-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...

Sunday Mega Block On 07-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...

Mumbai Suicide: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 21st Floor Of Dosti Flamingos Apartment In...

Mumbai Suicide: 32-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 21st Floor Of Dosti Flamingos Apartment In...

Mumbai News: 3 Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Diva Man For Ransom After Dispute Over Money

Mumbai News: 3 Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Diva Man For Ransom After Dispute Over Money