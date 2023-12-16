Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting Case: Killer RPF Constable Chetan Singh Denied Bail By Sessions Court | ANI

Mumbai: A sessions court in Mumbai denied bail to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chauhan on Saturday. The court rejected the bail plea of Chetan Singh Chauhan who was booked for killing his senior constable and other passengers onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train. Chauhan opened fire inside tha train and killed four people onboard the train on August 1.

Chaudhary's Wife's appeal

This comes close to a week after after the prosecution opposed the bail plea of dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary. Later his wife Priyanka appealed that the incident should not be viewed in the context of communal violence but should be seen from his mental health perspective.

July: Chaudhary arrested after killing 4 people

Chaudhary was arrested after he shot dead four people – three passengers and his senior colleague on the train on July 31. His family has been claiming that Choudhary was under stress and has been mentally unstable for a few years.

RPF constable #ChetanSingh opens fire on #Jaipur-#Mumbai train, kills his senior & three #Muslim passengers!!!



Victims are Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena, Abdul Kadir, Asgar Kai, a bangle seller from Jaipur, and Mohammed Hussain in the pantry car!!! pic.twitter.com/Z4R2DHMrh0 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 31, 2023

Mumbai Police confirms no psychological issues with Choudhary

Meanwhile, Mumbai police had claimed that Choudhary has no psychological issues. "The accused first shot at his senior. Then, with a calm mind, he identified three passengers from their clothes and looks, identifying them to be from a particular religion, and then fired at them with his service firearm too," the prosecution has said in its reply on Chaudhary's bail plea.