Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting Case: Killer RPF Constable Chetan Singh Denied Bail By Sessions Court

Mumbai: A sessions court in Mumbai denied bail to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chauhan on Saturday. The court rejected the bail plea of Chetan Singh Chauhan who was booked for killing his senior constable and other passengers onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train. Chauhan opened fire inside tha train and killed four people onboard the train on August 1.
Chaudhary's Wife's appeal
This comes close to a week after after the prosecution opposed the bail plea of dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary. Later his wife Priyanka appealed that the incident should not be viewed in the context of communal violence but should be seen from his mental health perspective.
July: Chaudhary arrested after killing 4 people
Chaudhary was arrested after he shot dead four people – three passengers and his senior colleague on the train on July 31. His family has been claiming that Choudhary was under stress and has been mentally unstable for a few years.
Mumbai Police confirms no psychological issues with Choudhary
Meanwhile, Mumbai police had claimed that Choudhary has no psychological issues. "The accused first shot at his senior. Then, with a calm mind, he identified three passengers from their clothes and looks, identifying them to be from a particular religion, and then fired at them with his service firearm too," the prosecution has said in its reply on Chaudhary's bail plea.