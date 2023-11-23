Mumbai-Jaipur Train Shooting: RPF Constable Chetan Singh Choudhary's Lawyers Move Bail Plea

Accused RPF constable Chetan Singh | Twitter

Mumbai: The lawyers for RPF constable Chetan Singh Choudhary, who shot dead four people, including his senior officer, with his service weapon aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express in July, has moved bail plea claiming he has been suffering from haunted illusions of ghostly world, and doing some weird act.

Choudhury's lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal has claimed that he is suffering from extreme mental strokes, and the Applicant is the Partial Mental Patient/Mentally Challenged, who sometimes becomes whimsical and go into the loop of illusions, and probably the accused is suffering from delusional disorder. The lawyers also claimed that Choudhary has been suffering from white matter disorder.

The plea states that his mental condition is similar to that of the accused in Burari Suicide Case of Delhi, wherein 11 members of Burari family died, wherein Lalit Chundawat, had alleged killed 11 family members claiming that he was following his father's instructions and was possessed by his father's soul.

"The Applicant's family had stated that the Applicant is facing haunted illusions of ghostly world, and doing some weird acts, which a man of ordinary prudence and due diligence cannot expected to do. Even the Applicant during his lifetime did not receive family love & compassion, as a result of which, the mind-set of the Accused Applicant deviated," reads the bail plea.

Seeking for Choudhary's bail, the plea states that, "The Role of the Applicant is yet to be established and it has to go through the nose of the trial, and the Judicial custody of the accused is seriously not required, because he is suffering from Serious Mental Disorder and is in needs of Private Psychiatric Treatment, under whose superintendence, the Applicant can be diagnosed."

Besides, Choudhary's family members in their statements to police have claimed that he was disturb as he was transferred to Mumbai division from Porbandar in April whereas he had sought for transferred either at Mathura or Agra near to his family.