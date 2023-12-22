 RPF Rescue 858 Children In Central Railway's 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' From April To November 2023
RPF Rescue 858 Children In Central Railway's 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' From April To November 2023

Mumbai Division rescued the highest, i.e., 252 children during April 2023 to November 2023.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The Railway Protection Force is entrusted with the responsibility of the security of railway property, passenger areas, and passengers. It also discharges the responsibility of rescuing children under "Operation Nanhe Farishte."

Mumbai Division rescued the highest number of children

"The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has rescued 858 children in coordination with the Government Railway Police and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms over Central Railway from April 2023 to November 2023, i.e., under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte.' This includes 591 boys and 267 girls who were reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline. Mumbai Division rescued the highest, i.e., 252 children during April 2023 to November 2023," said an official.

Children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to fights, family issues, or in search of a better life or the glamour of the city, etc., are found by trained RPF personnel. These trained RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems, and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.

The Division-wise breakup of children rescued:

Mumbai Division of Central Railway rescued the highest, with 252 children, including 157 boys and 95 girls.

Bhusaval Division rescued 238 children, including 148 boys and 90 girls.

Pune Division rescued 206 children, including 198 boys and 8 girls.

Nagpur Division rescued 111 children, including 58 boys and 53 girls.

Solapur Division rescued 51 children, including 30 boys and 21 girls.

