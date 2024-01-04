 Mumbai: Timing Changes For Western Railway's 6 Suburban Local Services Effective January 4; Check Details
Mumbai: Timing Changes For Western Railway's 6 Suburban Local Services Effective January 4; Check Details

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Timing Changes for Western Railway's 6 Suburban Local Services Effective January 4th; Check Details | BL Soni/FPJ

The timings of six Western Railway suburban local services will be adjusted from Thursday, January 4th, with slight alterations to departure times.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, the changes are as follows:

Virar – Churchgate Local departing from Virar at 08.01 am will now depart at 07.55 am.

Virar - Churchgate AC Local departing from Virar at 07.56 am will now depart at 07.59 am.

Churchgate – Virar Local departing from Churchgate at 06.40 am will now depart at 06.32 am.

Churchgate – Borivali Local departing from Churchgate at 09.27 am will now depart at 09.19 am.

Churchgate – Virar AC Local departing from Churchgate at 09.19 am will now depart at 09.23 am.

Churchgate – Borivali AC Local departing from Churchgate at 09.24 am will now depart at 09.27 am.

