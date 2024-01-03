Western Railway Celebrates 125 Glorious Years; Churchgate Headquarters Showcases Light & Sound Show 'Virasat Ke Rang'

Western Railway Celebrates 125 Glorious Years; Churchgate HQ Showcases Extravagant Light & Sound Show 'Virasat Ke Rang' |

To commemorate the historic occasion of the completion of 125 years of Western Railway’s Headquarters building, WR has planned a month-long celebration in January 2024. The celebration will include various events such as exhibitions, heritage walks, the release of a Coffee Table Book, cultural programmes, etc. As part of this grand celebration, WR is showcasing the rich past of this majestic building and the history of Western Railway through an enthralling Light & Sound Show titled ‘Virasat ke Rang.’

Details of the Light & Sound show

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Light & Sound Show is a first of its kind over Western Railway. It showcases the rich cultural legacy and history of Bombay Baroda & Central India Railways (BB&CI), the formation of Western Railway, and the important milestones over the years. The first show was held on 2nd January 2023, attended by several dignitaries.

Representatives from the media fraternity also attended and witnessed the grand show. This show is being held for three days, i.e., from 2nd to 4th January 2023, with three shows each day through “Invite Only.” For the benefit of the general public, the show is available and can be viewed on the official YouTube channel of Western Railway.

Thakur further informed that WR undertook the renovation & restoration of the magnificent Headquarters building, including the Heritage Gallery located on the Ground Floor. The HQ building has been restored with great emphasis to bring back its past glory. The precincts and surroundings have been beautifully enhanced with landscaping and soothing illumination. The Heritage Gallery has also been renovated aesthetically, adding nostalgia and transporting viewers to the yesteryears.

Renovation and the heritage Museum Gallery

In addition to this, Western Railway also renovated the area below the central dome of the building and restored it back to its old heritage charm & beauty. This area has now been beautified and opened as a Heritage Museum Gallery. It has been redone with wooden panels and soft lighting to give it a heritage touch. The walls have been adorned by rare heritage photographs and murals.

Several artifacts like the logos of the princely states, ornate station furniture, old railway apparatus & equipment, train models, etc., have been kept on display. There is also a sit-out room where patrons can view the hustle & bustle outside Churchgate station. This new Museum will be an added attraction and will provide a nostalgic experience for the viewers.

The Western Railway Headquarters Building at Churchgate is completing 125 years of its construction in January 2024. This magnificent structure, constructed in 1899, was earlier the Headquarters office of Bombay Baroda & Central India Railways (BB&CI), the forerunner of Western Railway.