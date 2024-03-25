 Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping, Blackmailing Minor
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping, Blackmailing Minor

Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping, Blackmailing Minor

Suspecting that the convict might have lured the girl to elope with him, her kin checked with his brother who ran a phone repairing shop nearby their residence.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping, Blackmailing Minor | Pixabay

A special POCSO court has sentenced a 28-year-old man, suffering from HIV, to 10 years imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor and later forcing her to elope with him.

As per the prosecution, the victim was studying in the first year of junior college at the time of the serious crime. On July 20, 2018, she left the house without informing her family. Suspecting that the convict might have lured the girl to elope with him, her kin checked with his brother who ran a phone repairing shop nearby their residence. Finally, they lodged a kidnapping case at the Charkop police station. 

A week later, the convict's family told the girl's kin that the duo was at their relatives' house in Udaipur. Subsequently, the police reached there and arrested the man, while rescuing the minor. In her testimony, the victim said that the convict had been stalking her for two years before the incident. He forced her to keep a relationship with him and even gave her a mobile phone to keep in touch.

On April 15, 2018, the accused called her to open the door and then raped her. He repeated the abhorrent act twice; on April 18 and 19, the girl said. Later, he started to blackmail her and again sexually assaulted her. He forced her to elope with him, threatening to disclose the 'sexual encounters' between them to her family.

Read Also
Delhi: Angry Protestors Vandalise Cars In Pandav Nagar After Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl At Tuition...
article-image

The girl further said that he took her to the Kurla station from where they boarded a Gorakhpur train. After reaching Basti in Uttar Pradesh, the convict took her to Nepal. Following a 'tip-off' from his family, the cops nabbed the man and his brother when they came to Udaipur.

While pronouncing the man guilty, the special court relied on the testimony of the victim, which was corroborated by the medical evidence. It also noted the fact the minor was found with the convict.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Wilson College Moves Bombay High Court To Reacquire Marine Drive Gymkhana

Mumbai News: Wilson College Moves Bombay High Court To Reacquire Marine Drive Gymkhana

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Smuggled Gold Worth ₹2.7 Crore In Multiple Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Smuggled Gold Worth ₹2.7 Crore In Multiple Cases

Mumbai: Doctor Swindled Of ₹67,500 In Hotel Booking Scam

Mumbai: Doctor Swindled Of ₹67,500 In Hotel Booking Scam

Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Stealing From Residence Of Retired Naval Dockyard Officer; Gold Recovered

Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Stealing From Residence Of Retired Naval Dockyard Officer; Gold Recovered

Mumbai: Kashimira Police Revert Over ₹10 Lakh Lost To Online Stock Fraud

Mumbai: Kashimira Police Revert Over ₹10 Lakh Lost To Online Stock Fraud