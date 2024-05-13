Registration For NMIMS's NCET, NPAT, NLAT, And MST Entrance Exams Closes On May 20; Apply Now!

Representative Image | Pixabay

SVKM’s NMIMS, a global institute for higher education, has announced the closing date to register for its entrance exams. These entrance exams include NMIMS NCET, NPAT, NLAT, and MST.

These entrance exams are conducted in order to shortlist candidates for admission to various programs at campuses across India.

Candidates who wish to apply for these entrance exams can do so by May 20, 2024. The application form for the above-mentioned exams is available on the NMIMS's official website.

Details About NMIMS NCET

The candidates who wish to secure admission at NMIMS’ School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) and School of Pharmacy and Technology Management (SPTM) give this entrance exam.

Programs available through NCET include B.Tech (4 years), integrated courses like B.Tech + MBA Tech (5 years), and B.Pharm + MBA (5 years). These programs equip students with the skills required to excel in today's technology-driven industries.

NMIMS engineering programs are offered at the Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering, Mumbai, and the School of Technology Management and Engineering at Shirpur, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh campuses.

NMIMS also offers pharma programs at the Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy and Technology Management in Mumbai, Shirpur, and Hyderabad. NMIMS BBA is offered at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dhule, Indore, and Chandigarh campuses, and the B.com program is offered at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dhule, Indore, Chandigarh, and Navi Mumbai campuses.

Details About NMIMS NPAT

The NMIMS National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT) is the official entrance exam for admissions to a variety of undergraduate programs at NMIMS. Programs offered under NPAT include BBA and B.Com. (Hons.), B.Sc. Finance, BBA (Fintech), B.Sc. (Economics), BBA in Branding & Advertising, BA (Hons.) Liberal Arts, and Bachelor in Business Management & Marketing (BBMM).

Through NPAT, students can join schools like the Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics, School of Branding & Advertising, Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts, Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management, and the Centre for International Studies (CIS).

Meanwhile, the CIS, in association with Kingston University, London, offers a 3-year Dual Degree program in Business Administration—a 2+1 pathway program with an initial two years on the NMIMS CIS campus (BBA-International Business) and the final year in London (BBA-Hons.). NMIMS provides honors. degree in Commerce and Economics by introducing a 4-year UG program for the 2024–25 academic year with a focus on research.

Details About NMIMS NLAT

The NMIMS Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) provides entry to NMIMS’ 7 law schools across the country, namely, the Kirit P. Mehta School of Law at Mumbai and Schools of Law (SOL) at Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, Dhule, and Chandigarh. SOL offers programmes like B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), integrating legal education with humanities and management domains, producing versatile legal professionals.

NMIMS MST is the gateway for admissions to the Nilkamal School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics, and School of Mathematics. Programs available through MST include a B.Sc. in Applied Mathematical Computing, a B.Sc. in Applied Statistics & Analytics, and a B.Sc. in Data Science.