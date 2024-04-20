NMIMS Navi Mumbai School Of Management Celebrates Convocation 2024

NMIMS

On April 15th, 2024, the SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai School of Management hosted its Convocation for the MBA 2022-2024 batch. A total of 169 students received their MBA degrees.

Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer of Northern Arc Capital Limited, Mumbai, was the chief guest for the event. The guest of honour for the day was Sankar Chakraborti, Managing Director & CEO of Acuité Ratings & Research Ltd, Mumbai.

The said event was also attended by other guests including Bharat M. Sanghvi, Trustee & Nominee of Hon'ble Chancellor, NMIMS Deemed to be University; Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro-Vice Chancellor & Nominee of Vice-Chancellor; Ashish Apte, Controller of Examinations & Nominee of the Registrar; and Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya, Director of SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus, among others.

In his speech, Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya highlighted the achievements of School of Management. Dr. Bhattacharya said, "Out of the total batch strength of 169, 156 registered for placements and 132, i.e., 85% of the registered students have been placed as on date." The average CTC offered stands at Rs 12.95 Lac and highest CTC at Rs 20.97 Lakhs (as on date).

Addressing the students Ashish Mehrotra said, "The world is looking at India for its growth and resilience and we are confident that in the next 3 years, we will be a $ 5 trillion economy. I believe your future is intertwined with that of our nation."

Gleaned from his own experiences in the corporate world, Sankar Chakraborti shared some tips new graduates must follow and said, "In your new journey, you should be careful about certain things as you become a part of the corporate rat race. Take charge of your mental health; sleep well -7 to 8 hours of sleep should not be compromised, and take good physical care by eating well. The soft skills you will require will be getting along with other people and building lasting relationships."

The event also saw the recognition of academic excellence, with Shresti Ande clinching the Gold Medal for securing the first rank, followed by Chinmay Pandharipande and Zeal Purohit receiving the Silver Medal for the second rank, and Bhavik Kariya earning the Bronze Medal for the third rank. Saurabh Kharwandikar was honored with the Best Overall Student Award for his outstanding contributions.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of faculty members, awards were presented to Dr Manjari Srivastava for Multicampus Program Coordination (MPC), Dr Krunal K Punjani for Research Output, and Dr Ritu Srivastava for Teaching Excellence, highlighting their dedication to shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.