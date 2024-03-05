NMIMS Hosts U.S. Delegations To Strengthen Indo-US Educational Ties

IIE delegation at NMIMS |

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) hosted a delegation comprising 31 academic experts from the U.S. higher education institutions at its campus on Feb 28.

Organised by the Institute of International Education (IIE), the delegation’s visit aimed to strengthen the Indo-U.S. educational ties.

The IIE delegation included representatives from several U.S. universities, including Salma Ghanem from DePaul University, Stephanie Doscher from Florida International University, Ranjan Mukherjee from Michigan State University, Jennie Akune from the University of California, Berkeley and Michael Pelletier from the University of Houston, among others.

Internationalising higher education

During the sessions, the delegation engaged with NMIMS faculty, exchanging insights on internationalising higher education in India and fostering educational ties between the countries.

Mumbai’s U.S. Consulate General’s Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer Sita Raiter emphasised the significance of such collaborations, stating, "We aim to develop international education partnerships through direct personal relationships, alignment on shared global challenges, and improved academic outcomes for Indian and American students."

Additionally, both sides discussed various topics related to higher education, including research partnership development, student mobility, visa processes, and more.

Disparity in student mobility between India and the U.S.

Focusing on the disparity in student mobility between India and the U.S., the delegation also discussed strategies to enhance bilateral exchanges between the two nations.

Furthermore, the agenda encompassed topics such as understanding India's higher education landscape, leveraging opportunities under the National Education Policy 2020, and expanding U.S.-India institutional partnerships.

Moreover, the discussions focused on increasing the recruitment of Indian students for US campuses and promoting study-abroad opportunities in India for U.S. students.