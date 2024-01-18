 Ceiling Collapse At NMIMS Mumbai Caught On Video, No Injuries Reported
Watch shocking video of ceiling collapse at NMIMS Mumbai. Urgent intervention needed to assess safety risk. Details awaited.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
article-image

A video posted on X, previously known as Twitter, shows the ceiling at NMIMS, Mumbai, collapsing.

It was noted by The Free Press Journal, that no students or faculty memebers were harmed due to this incident. The students at NMIMS remain unaware of the reason of this mishap.

According to the video, it can be seen that the students present during the mishap are panicky and worried about the incident.

Posted by a user named @VishnuWardhanS2, he wrote, "Urgent: Roof collapse at NMIMS MUMBAI ! Our college roof has crashed down, posing a serious safety risk to students and staff. Requesting immediate intervention from authorities to assess and address the situation. Safety first!"

More details on the incident are awaited.

