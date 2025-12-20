West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose To Deliver Keynote At Jadavpur University Convocation On December 24

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will deliver the keynote address at the convocation of Jadavpur University on December 24, a senior official said on Friday.
Bose, the chancellor of the varsity, will deliver the keynote speech and award degrees, medals and citations to the research scholars in the first half, Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.
"In the second half, the VC will hand over the degree, medal, and certificates to the UG and PG students," he said.
Bose had not attended last year's convocation as it was held in the absence of a permanent VC.
