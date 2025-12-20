 IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Discusses Future Collaborations
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Discusses Future Collaborations

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Discusses Future Collaborations

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty met Google CEO and alumnus Sundar Pichai in the US. Pichai expressed strong support for IIT-Kharagpur’s cutting-edge educational and research initiatives and agreed in principle to visit the institute. The meeting focused on advancing technology-driven solutions for inclusive growth and global impact.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Discusses Future Collaborations | X @IITKgp

Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty met Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an alumnus of the institute, during his recent visit to the US, a statement said on Friday.

Pichai agreed in principle to explore a visit to IIT-Kharagpur, it said.

During the visit to the Google headquarters for the meeting, Chakraborty was accompanied by IIT-Kharagpur alumni Asoke Deysarkar, Arjun Malhotra, Roy Da Silva, and Sailendra Kumar.

Read Also
'Should Reflect The National Interest': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Defends Visa Curbs, Vows...
article-image
Read Also
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
article-image

The deliberations were strategic, forward-looking, and impact-driven, focusing on spearheading cutting-edge educational and research initiatives with global relevance and building scalable solutions for local, national, and global causes, the statement said.

FPJ Shorts
India-Netherlands Establish Joint Trade & Investment Committee To Boost Economic Ties
India-Netherlands Establish Joint Trade & Investment Committee To Boost Economic Ties
Infosys ADRs Spike 50% Due To Data Feed Glitch, Not Company News
Infosys ADRs Spike 50% Due To Data Feed Glitch, Not Company News
Mom-To-Be Lin Laishram, 40, Opens Up About Suffering Miscarriage: 'It Was A Tough Space…'
Mom-To-Be Lin Laishram, 40, Opens Up About Suffering Miscarriage: 'It Was A Tough Space…'
Mumbai Airport T1 Redevelopment Delayed? Jeet Adani Explains Why
Mumbai Airport T1 Redevelopment Delayed? Jeet Adani Explains Why

"Pichai expressed strong in-principle support for these initiatives, emphasising the shared vision of technology as a transformative force for inclusive growth and societal good," it said.

Pichai also recalled his formative years at IIT-Kharagpur, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Indian National AI Olympiad 2026' Registrations Open To Nurture School-Level AI Talent

'Indian National AI Olympiad 2026' Registrations Open To Nurture School-Level AI Talent

'Untainted' School Teachers To Continue Working Till August 31, 2026 As Per SC Directive: WBBSE

'Untainted' School Teachers To Continue Working Till August 31, 2026 As Per SC Directive: WBBSE

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Discusses Future...

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Discusses Future...

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose To Deliver Keynote At Jadavpur University Convocation On...

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose To Deliver Keynote At Jadavpur University Convocation On...

Telangana: NALSAR University Of Law Appoints Former CJI Justice B R Gavai As B R Ambedkar Chair...

Telangana: NALSAR University Of Law Appoints Former CJI Justice B R Gavai As B R Ambedkar Chair...