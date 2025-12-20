IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Discusses Future Collaborations | X @IITKgp

Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty met Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an alumnus of the institute, during his recent visit to the US, a statement said on Friday.

Pichai agreed in principle to explore a visit to IIT-Kharagpur, it said.

During the visit to the Google headquarters for the meeting, Chakraborty was accompanied by IIT-Kharagpur alumni Asoke Deysarkar, Arjun Malhotra, Roy Da Silva, and Sailendra Kumar.

The deliberations were strategic, forward-looking, and impact-driven, focusing on spearheading cutting-edge educational and research initiatives with global relevance and building scalable solutions for local, national, and global causes, the statement said.

"Pichai expressed strong in-principle support for these initiatives, emphasising the shared vision of technology as a transformative force for inclusive growth and societal good," it said.

Pichai also recalled his formative years at IIT-Kharagpur, it added.

