 Telangana: NALSAR University Of Law Appoints Former CJI Justice B R Gavai As B R Ambedkar Chair Professor
Telangana: NALSAR University Of Law Appoints Former CJI Justice B R Gavai As B R Ambedkar Chair Professor

NALSAR University of Law has appointed former Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai as the B R Ambedkar Chair professor on Constitutional Law and Social Inclusion. Supported by the Telangana government, the Chair will focus on research, teaching, and outreach in constitutional law and social inclusion, with senior legal experts joining to lead academic and policy initiatives.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Former Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai | X @InstaBharat

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law has appointed former Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai as the B R Ambedkar Chair professor on Constitutional Law and Social Inclusion.

In this role, Justice Gavai will lead the Chair's activities, including research, teaching, and academic initiatives in the areas of constitutional law, access to justice, and social inclusion, a press release said on Friday.

To support the establishment and effective functioning of the Chair, the University has appointed Anurag Bhaskar, former Director of the Centre for Research and Planning at the Supreme Court of India, as Visiting Adjunct Professor of Law at NALSAR and Director of the Chair, the release added.

Senior Advocate K Parameshwar has also been appointed as Adjunct Professor and will contribute to the academic, research, and outreach activities of the Chair.

The Dr B R Ambedkar Chair on Constitutional Law and Social Inclusion has been established with financial support from the Government of Telangana.

The University will soon initiate the Chair's activities, including recruitment of a dedicated research team, launch of thematic research projects, academic programmes, policy-oriented studies, and public engagement initiatives aligned with its mandate, the release further said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

