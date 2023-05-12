CBSE Class 12th Results 2023: Fewer students score above 90%

CBSE Class 12 results out | Representative image

CBSE Class 12th results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 results today, on May 12, at cbse.gov.in.This year the pass percentage was recorded at 87.33%, marking a dip from last year's 92.71%.

The number of high scorers in Class 12 CBSE results have also been on a steady decline, even as the number of students appearing for the test is rising.

This year, only 1.13 lakh students scored above 90%, compared to 1.35 lakh, 1.5 lakh and 1.58 lakh scoring in this marks bracket in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The share of these high scoring students among all who took the exam has also dwindled from 9.39% to 6.8%.

Similarly, the number of students scoring above 95% has also reduced from 33,432 in 2022 to 22,622 in 2023, while their proportion among all students also came down to 1.36%. This is an even sharper drop compared to 2021, when a little over 70,000 students were placed in this bracket.

The decline in performance at Class 12 board exams was worse for boys compared to girls. While the pass percentage of girls dropped from 94.54% in 2022 to 90.68%, the success rate of boys went down by over six percentage points from 91.25% to 84.67%.

Students can now access the results on digilocker, and other platforms. Students can also put in their roll numbers and school numbers in order to download the scorecards.

How to download CBSE Class 12 result

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click the link to download the Class 10 or Class 12 admit card.

Step 3: To log in to the website, enter your school ID, admit card ID, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 4: View the results and download