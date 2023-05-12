On Camera: Youth shoots 14-year-old dead at busy market in MP's Morena, later kills self

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly shot dead a 14-year-old girl and later killed himself with the same gun in the middle of a market in Morena on Friday afternoon. According to the police, the matter is related to a love affair and relatives of both the boy and the girl are being questioned in this regard.

Ironically, the incident took place when state home minister Narottam Mishra was in the city and, VVIP movement was on in Morena.

The matter pertains to Joura town of the district where Sonia Goswami (14) had left home for the market for some work. She was standing at the Hanuman Chauraha when a young man came to her on a bike. According to eyewitnesses, there was an argument between the two before the youth took out a gun and shot the girl. As soon as the bullet hit, she collapsed on the spot. The accused fled the spot and then shot himself about 100 metres away. Both of them died on the spot.

Panic among shopkeepers, shops shut

Police reached the spot as soon as they received information. After some investigation, the accused has been identified as Vijay Prajapati, a resident of Purana Joura.

SP Morena Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, “This afternoon in Joura, a young man committed suicide by shooting himself after shooting a teenager. A case has been registered in the matter and CCTV footage is being checked to investigate the matter.”

The incident has caused much panic in the shopkeepers of the area and the market has been closed since then.